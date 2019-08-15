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It Doesn't Matter If You're Black Or White, It Matters If You're Wack Or Right
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10 views • August 15, 2019
The left is actually promoting racism by taking for granted the votes of minorities. Frank Cavanagh joins Owen to expose the left's obsession with skin color.
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