WE ARE NOT YOUR GUINEA PIGS! THE CRIMES OF BILL GATES -Share if you care!

I found this video on London Real, all credit to Mikki Willis for this report. Bill Gates and his push for vaccines at the cost of innocent lives. How can we trust this evil man, he IS NOT a doctor! Who put him in charge of World Health? How many have been maimed? How many have died at his hands! Time for us all to join together to stop this murder and take him and others to the NUREMBERG 2 Trials commencing 3rd July 2021! I post this as a public worldwide service to humanity, to inform and make aware all who are open to information of distinct relevance to our world situation!

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