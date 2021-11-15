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'THEY WILL POLLUTE THE BLOOD SUPPLY TO CREATE A RACE OF ZOMBIES' called it 30 years ago
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154 views • November 15, 2021
DR. PIERRE GILBERT IN 1995: THEY WILL POLLUTE THE BLOOD SUPPLY TO CREATE A RACE OF ZOMBIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ABzkrg5APHfC/
https://seemorerocks.is/dr-pierre-gilbert-warns-in-1995-about-magnetic-vaccines/
I edited this myself, using current examples of EXACTLY what Dr Gilbert said would happen. Spike proteins are prions capable of becoming liquid. 5g is super low frequency meant to be received by prion crystals attached to the brain.
-Shane
--------------------
The Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert during a lecture in 1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients into “zombies.”
Dr. Gilbert stated, “The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will be come hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.”
“And through these low frequency waves, people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie,” he continued.
“Don’t think of this as a hypothesis,” he added. “This has been done. Think of Rwanda.”
_____________________________
If this won’t wake you up, you were born to be a slave! This video contains revolting revelations on the experiments being done to control the minds of human beings. These new developments by Darpa, with the help of Bill Gates, is designed to control the brains of people and turn them into zombies with outside controls.
This is as diabolical as it gets and shows the utter disdain and disrespect the globalists have for the people.
The Spike Proteins is Actually a Prion?
https://www.freedomomaha.com/the-spike-proteins-is-actually-a-prion/
http://www.foibg.com/ijita/vol20/ijita20-03-p02.pdf
Shedding of the spike protein – a communicable prion disease risk?
https://transcendingsquare.com/2021/06/14/shedding-of-the-spike-protein-a-communicable-prion-disease-risk/
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ABzkrg5APHfC/
https://seemorerocks.is/dr-pierre-gilbert-warns-in-1995-about-magnetic-vaccines/
I edited this myself, using current examples of EXACTLY what Dr Gilbert said would happen. Spike proteins are prions capable of becoming liquid. 5g is super low frequency meant to be received by prion crystals attached to the brain.
-Shane
--------------------
The Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert during a lecture in 1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients into “zombies.”
Dr. Gilbert stated, “The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will be come hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.”
“And through these low frequency waves, people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie,” he continued.
“Don’t think of this as a hypothesis,” he added. “This has been done. Think of Rwanda.”
_____________________________
If this won’t wake you up, you were born to be a slave! This video contains revolting revelations on the experiments being done to control the minds of human beings. These new developments by Darpa, with the help of Bill Gates, is designed to control the brains of people and turn them into zombies with outside controls.
This is as diabolical as it gets and shows the utter disdain and disrespect the globalists have for the people.
The Spike Proteins is Actually a Prion?
https://www.freedomomaha.com/the-spike-proteins-is-actually-a-prion/
http://www.foibg.com/ijita/vol20/ijita20-03-p02.pdf
Shedding of the spike protein – a communicable prion disease risk?
https://transcendingsquare.com/2021/06/14/shedding-of-the-spike-protein-a-communicable-prion-disease-risk/
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
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