Proven Strategies for Financial Crisis Preparedness



Beyond Gold & Silver

Jun 12, 2023 #economy #prepping #gold

In this episode of Mantra Monday, Lynette Zang delves into the intricate connection between Wall Street, energy prices, and your financial security. Join her as she exposes the role of Wall Street in determining prices of essential commodities like food, water, and energy. She showcases her farm and shares insights on how to preserve and store food effectively! If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS6122023&month=2023-06

