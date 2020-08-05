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George Floyd Body Cam Tape Leaked By The Daily Mail - Tucker Carlson Comments
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96 views • August 05, 2020
The Daily Mail in the UK published never seen bodycam footage of the George Floyd arrest. Muslim AG of MN, Keith Ellison, has held on to it while cities burn. The tape reveals that Floyd was clearly resisting arrest and uncooperative from the beginning. He also claimed he couldn't breathe well BEFORE Officer Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Autopsies revealed that he had overdose levels of fentanyl in his blood (11 nanograms per ml) The report notes that signs associated with fentanyl toxicity are severe respiratory depression. Overdoses have been reported as low as 3 nanograms per ml.
None of this absolves Chauvin of guilt for his actions but there is more to this than the public has been made aware of. For the full video of the body cam released by the Daily Mail go here: http://dailym.ai/3i7VEmT
None of this absolves Chauvin of guilt for his actions but there is more to this than the public has been made aware of. For the full video of the body cam released by the Daily Mail go here: http://dailym.ai/3i7VEmT
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