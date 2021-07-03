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Vaxville: The Total Enslavement of the Human Race Engineered by Kill Gates and Satan Klaus
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Bitcoin Inheritance Planning with Casa: https://keys.casa

Intro Video: Mandatory mRNA in the 2007 movie Vexille (in Blogs chat)... put on screen at beginning “Vexille (movie) 2007” https://t.me/c/1264095585/15056

5 ideas for summer reading: https://www.gatesnotes.com/About-Bill-Gates/Summer-Books-2021

Join Coronavirus Research - Payment up to $1,220, varies by study: https://patch.com/illinois/peoria/classifieds/gigs-services/239517/join-coronavirus-research-payment-up-to-1-220-varies-by-study

World Economic Forum releases guide on how to coerce and manipulate public into getting the Covid-19 Vaccine: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/30/world-economic-forum-releases-guide-on-how-to-coerce-and-manipulate-public-into-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine/

Facebook asks: Are your friends becoming extremists?: https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-asks-are-your-friends-becoming-extremists-2021-07-01/

Karens Enforcing Masks: https://twitter.com/LWhatsHisFace/status/1410975595471806465

India: The chief scientist of the World Health Organization may face death penalty charges for not approving the use of ivermectin to treat the new crown: https://breakinglatest.news/world/the-chief-scientist-of-the-world-health-organization-may-face-death-penalty-charges-for-not-approving-the-use-of-ivermectin-to-treat-the-new-crownindia_sina-finance_sina-com/

Health Canada adds heart inflammation warning to Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/health-canada-adds-heart-inflammation-190053872.html?guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&;guce_referrer_sig=AQAAABmqkCuJICf4sZlZtvO-efDROk0Kzo6HoQwmC7a90Gtx62qrWjr9u25gbU4QjwJSp0rWOvGjZatFcHj8wjXh5CBE_s26giBcRNrZ6hPJeKgELfFxU3FfomrHEtZEtPxmksszJzfW_VFArr8upGhnG9KU58yqLUd7uT94wnad-wd8

Airlines Facing Massive Problems After Vaxxed Pilots Go Down; Mass Shutdowns Coming? - http://thetruereporter.com/airlines-facing-massive-problems-after-vaxxed-pilots-go-down-mass-shut-downs-coming/

A Timeline for Draining Supply Chains - Adapt 2030: https://youtu.be/k9igP25_niM

Global Austerity Alert Looming Budget Cuts In 2021-25 And Alternative Pathways: https://policydialogue.org/files/publications/papers/Global-Austerity-Alert-Ortiz-Cummins-2021-final.pdf

London Protest Against Austerity Linked to Coronavirus:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au38RVfozi0

Mystery as Bitcoin ‘billionaire’ reported dead after ‘drowning in sea’ amid fears crypto fortune could be lost forever: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15454231/bitcoin-billionaire-mircea-popescu-dead/
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politicsvaxxcovid19
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