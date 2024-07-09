Financial Literacy and Off-Site Religious Education In Our Schools

1. Financial literacy should be more than just a subject in school—it's a life skill. We emphasize the necessity of teaching kids practical money management early.





2. Traditional Sundays are evolving, but should sports overshadow education and religion? We reflect on how modern priorities shift attention from traditional values and question the impact on our youth's development. Religious education’s place in the school day sparked an interesting debate. Should such activities be integrated into the day or scheduled afterward?





3. Supreme Court decisions can be inconsistent and confusing. We dive into the complexities of Chevron deference and civil forfeiture, echoing the frustration many feel about the unpredictability of judicial outcomes.





4. The Declaration of Independence signers were mostly young revolutionaries, but their average age might surprise you. We highlight the historical significance of these early leaders and draw parallels to today's climate of change and activism.





5. Can censorship and silencing opinions fuel curiosity and rebellion? We talk about how stifling free speech, even offensive speech, may backfire, advocating for the American principle of letting ideas and beliefs be freely expressed and debated.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/





CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.