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Radio Contact: Nebraska to Pennsylvania in 3 Watts
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315 views • October 15, 2019
Set up my recently completed QRP-LABS QCX kit transceiver and thought I'd see how 40 meters was tonight (October 14, 2019). Made contact with Anthony (NA3AR) in Collegeville, PA. Roughly 1400 miles East of my location. Operated from my car. This radio build is a complete success.
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