Richard Hirschman - WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot. July 19 2022





WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT!





Whistleblower and Embalmer Richard Hirschman joins us to share his findings from injected individuals, with evidence of huge structures growing inside of them and killing them even a year after their shots.

Richard also discusses that he has found this in the bodies of uninjected people who have had blood transfusions.





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Richard Hirschman | WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot





Richard Hirschman, WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC, Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot, MariaZee, ZeeeMedia, July 19 2022



