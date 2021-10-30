© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Proverbs Of Agur Son Of Jakeh - Proverbs 30:1 (NIV)
1 The sayings of Agur son of Jakeh,
an inspired utterance.
This man’s utterance to Ithiel:
“I am weary, God, but I can prevail.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Proverbs 30 claims that this chapter
is an "Inspired Utterance" of Agur.
Agur tells Ithiel that he is weary
but he will prevail with the help of God.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4ead5b4t
#sayings_of_Agur #son_of_Jakeh #inspired_utterance #Ithiel #weary #God #prevail #inspired #utterance #Agur