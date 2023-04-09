'GEORGE W BUSH IN DALLAS (TSBD) 11/22/1963

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES GEORGE W BUSH WAS IN FRONT OF THE TSBD ON 11/22/1963. HIS OCCULT PEDOPHILIA FATHER WAS IN THE DAL-TEX BUILDING DIRECTING CIA HIT TEAM NOT LONG BEFORE. REMEMBER THE IDIOT SAID HE COULDN'T REMEMBER WHERE HE WAS ON 11/22/1963. I WAS 15 AND I CAN REMEMBER THAT DAY LIKE IT WAS YESTERDAY. THIS PROVES PEOPLE IN THE GOVERNMENT ARE ABSENT MINDED OR MENTALLY TO SAY THE LEST. REMEMBER GEORGE JR. WAS READING A CHILDREN'S BOOK UP SIDE DOWN IN A CLASS ROOM WHEN THE TWIN TOWERS WERE DESTROYED BY A LASER THAT SATANIC EVIL DAY. I WOULD HATE TO BE THESE FAMILY MEMBERS WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH. THEY WILL BE SENT TO THE FIRES OF HELL T THAT INSTANT. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...