George Carlin: The Big Club Documentary
268 views
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
George Carlin was not only a great comedian, he was also a brilliant social satirist who pointed out many of the hypocrisies of today's society. This documentary examines the truth behind his criticisms of the education system, the electoral process, political correctness and the secret rulers of society.

Mirrored - Jay Myers Documentaries

Keywords
george carlinsecret societiesbig clubjay myers

