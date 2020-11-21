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The Failure of Florida Organic Aquaculture. Another Aquaculture Disaster
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51 views • November 21, 2020
Here I present the third video where an aquaculture company has loads of money and violates some basic rules and goes bankrupt. Sound Familiar.....?
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
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