Fauci should have never gotten his job! Fraud!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
98 views • 11 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

The journal Science made us change the title and manipulated this paper but it still was the shot heard around the world when it finally published six months after it was submitted. And we detected infectious retroviruses called XMRV. Xenotropic, I call it now mouse, monkey or manufactured because we know that the monkey cell line, viro monkey cell line is where we get our polio vaccine. So how many new recombinant viruses were created by Fauci as he led the NAIAD after 1984.

When I told him to go Fauci himself in 1983 on the phone. 1983, he was actually fraudulently in the job because, he should have absolutely never gotten the job because he was supposed to give up the lab. But what he did was he took all the funds, he hired everybody. So everybody says I worked for Fauci. No, I didn't. He paid everybody on the planet. I have more sense than to ever work for anybody like that. Again, never worked for him, but he pays the bills of every one of our universities. So when we're talking about taking our money away, you pay for this fraud. You paid for this with your taxes.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/23/2023

Full presentation: https://rumble.com/v28ahld-dr-judy-mikovits-phd-at-restore-freedom-rally-orlando-fl-january-2023.html

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthfraudnihfaucimikovitsniaid
