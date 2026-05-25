🔥🗣🗣Trump & Rubio’s portraits torched in Venezuela



The images of the US politicians most closely associated with the US aggression against Venezuela were trampled and torched in Caracas’ streets by protesters opposing Washington’s attitude towards the country.



The protests were held following a US military exercise held in Caracas’ airspace, which Interim President Delcy Rodriguez authorized.

(video posted yesterday, on this channel of this exercise in Caracas)

https://www.brighteon.com/396a22eb-9607-4fb7-bbcf-e929efa28d37

