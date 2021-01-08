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Jeffrey Prather-CURAHEE-07January2021 IT IS NOT OVER!
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887 views • January 08, 2021
We Stand Alone Together. We are now surrounded. IT IS NOT OVER! Covert unrestricted War. POTUS must enact his executive order on election foreign interference. Deep State exposed. Cut off flow of Dark Economy-Slavery, Drugs and Weapons; China is collapsing.Plans are useless. We are behind enemy lines. Trump leaves Feral Deep State DC. Official Assassination in DC. The Police will raid you. FBI will infiltrate you. FBI Clean Teams. Focus on facial recognition.Trump Cyber executive order. Biden will come after MAGA. LEOs there is no faith left in the system. China in Big Pharma. Russia is a deception. Sniffer Aircraft. Covert Unrestricted 5th Generation War with Deep State Traitors paid off by China and Iran. Siege warfare of the Feral Cities. Biden will put us into endless war. We are the plan.
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