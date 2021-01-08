BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jeffrey Prather-CURAHEE-07January2021 IT IS NOT OVER!
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
916 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
887 views • January 08, 2021
We Stand Alone Together. We are now surrounded. IT IS NOT OVER! Covert unrestricted War. POTUS must enact his executive order on election foreign interference. Deep State exposed. Cut off flow of Dark Economy-Slavery, Drugs and Weapons; China is collapsing.Plans are useless. We are behind enemy lines. Trump leaves Feral Deep State DC. Official Assassination in DC. The Police will raid you. FBI will infiltrate you. FBI Clean Teams. Focus on facial recognition.Trump Cyber executive order. Biden will come after MAGA. LEOs there is no faith left in the system. China in Big Pharma. Russia is a deception. Sniffer Aircraft. Covert Unrestricted 5th Generation War with Deep State Traitors paid off by China and Iran. Siege warfare of the Feral Cities. Biden will put us into endless war. We are the plan.
Keywords
deep state exposedbehind enemy linesferal citiesdark economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy