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AOC + Left Assault the Citadel of Truth as Texas Freezes (time to Fight Back)
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70 views • February 19, 2021
AOC Just claimed that the reason that Texas has undergone power outages because they did not pursue the green new deal, even given the fact that during this tumultuous weather, both wind and solar produced almost no power.
Is it stupid or liar or a combination?
The left continually attacks the truth because it is convenient for them politically and they have no morals, it's all about power. The same thing with the New York Times and the Brian Sicknick story, And President Biden and vice president Kamala Harris stating that they did not have the vaccine when they arrived in power. Total total total lies.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Is it stupid or liar or a combination?
The left continually attacks the truth because it is convenient for them politically and they have no morals, it's all about power. The same thing with the New York Times and the Brian Sicknick story, And President Biden and vice president Kamala Harris stating that they did not have the vaccine when they arrived in power. Total total total lies.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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