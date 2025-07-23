BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'They Serve Our Children' – The Truth Behind the Masks
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 19 hours ago

'They Serve Our Children' – The Truth Behind the Masks


This documentary reveals the dark reality behind the smiles, speeches, and slogans of the world’s most powerful elites. While the cameras show polished politics and global “unity,” a hidden network operates behind closed doors – involving children, coded messages, private islands, and cover-ups that stretch across every major institution.


We explore real leaked emails from Obama-era officials, the symbolic language of “pizza” and “hotdogs,” the Epstein and Maxwell operations, and the disturbing silence from those in power. Why are they all protected? Why are victims silenced while wars and lockdowns are launched “for our safety”?


This is not about politics. This is about truth. About our children.

And about a system that must be exposed and ended.


    No conspiracy theory. No guesswork.

    Just documented reality – and what the people are truly thinking.


⚠ Viewer discretion advised. Contains real evidence and disturbing truths.


#epstein #wikileaks #obama #hillary #childtrafficking #truth #exposé #theyserveourchildren #maxwell #hotdoggate #elitesystem #pacsteam


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---


The royal families are NOTHING but a DEATH CULT full of PEDOPHILES and WAR CRIMINALS !!! They are basically ALL on the Jeffery Epstein client list, they drink baby blood and eat their flesh, these inbreed psychopaths are EVIL AS F*CK !!!


Sound of Freedom 2023

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=885


Pedophile rings by governments :

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=53


Joe Biden + Son = Pedo traitors: Joe tell children they make him horny

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=293


The Global Royal Nazi Pedophile Network EXPOSED

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&t=74


PEDOGATE 2020 -Deleted all over -Re-uploaded

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?p=282#p282


youtube's pedophile protection EXPOSED

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?p=83#p83


Google aka The AI Beast System and all governments Pedo-Deathcult under UN EXPOSED

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=740


etc...


Oprah: https://i.imgur.com/8DrtWns.jpg


The ONLY reason why gay people want to get married, is so they can adopt children they can play with in bed, they are disgusting.



---


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy