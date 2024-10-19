Time is Quickly Running Out For You.

Time, Past, Present, Future, and it's that Future that you need to be worried about, where will You be spending eternity?

Music by Send Rain

Eternity Past; take a walk down that path? The God of creation.

Present; The Tape, Your Life is but a vapor,

The other day I was listening to a song by Neil Diamond “Solitary Man” and I remember riding in the car with my dad and getting dropped off at High School, and that song was playing on the radio, that day was 54 years ago.

The older You get the faster it goes?

Eternity Future; What are You willing to trade for an eternity with God, no more pain or suffering just perfection, to live in love, joy, and peace forever?

Family and Friends, You will be meeting new individuals forever.

Look at all the people who have sold their souls to Satan for a few years of sinful pleasure while in the flesh, they got ripped off?





