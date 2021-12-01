KILLED BY POLICE! - FREEDOM ACTIVIST SHOT AFTER STOPPING MASS SHOOTING! - JOHNNY HURLEY REMEMBERED

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Bruce Baumann of We Are Change Colorado about his good friend and fellow We Are Change activist Johnny Hurley who was shot dead in the back by police after stopping a mass shooter who had already killed a police officer.
Following Justice For Johnny Hurley rallies in Arvada, Colorado where the incident happened, more video has been released of what had happened that fateful day.
Johnny was a hard working passionate activist, chef and musician. He ran into danger after hearing gunshots while in a sporting goods store and decisively took down the mass shooter on June 21st, 2021. Within moments, police showed up and shot him dead in the back. Police in Arvada have been opposed to bodycams and Johnny himself had actually protested several times against the police for police abuse and brutality.
In this video, we break down what happened that day and we remember Johnny, a hero who will not be forgotten.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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