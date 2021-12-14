'LANCET' BLASTS 'PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED' PROPAGANDA

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
A prominent German researcher has published findings in the British medical journal The Lancet his evidence that vaccinated individuals are increasingly driving infection and thus referring to a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" is harmful and unnecessary. Was it all just propaganda and fearmongering? Also today, nurses are quitting vax mandate hospitals in droves and signing up for more pay where their personal freedom is valued. And...hold off on that holiday booking to Hong Kong!!!