Morning Manna - June 20, 2025 - Daniel 1:1-21 - Daniel's Faith at the King's Table

On this Faith Friday, the Morning Manna class explores Daniel’s unwavering faith in a foreign land. Even in Babylonian captivity, Daniel stood firm in his convictions—refusing to defile himself with the king’s meat and wine. His respectful, faith-filled resolve led to divine favor and wisdom, echoing the bold spirit of Joseph in Egypt. Today's message is a powerful reminder that God honors those who purpose in their hearts to remain pure, even under pressure.





The episode highlights how faith functions with wisdom, tact, and humility. Daniel’s story challenges us to trust that God is already working behind the scenes to rearrange our circumstances and grant favor—even from unexpected places. It closes with Holy Communion, emphasizing that faith sustains us and grace rewards us.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/20/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-june-20-2025-daniel-11-21-daniels-faith-at-the-kings-table-86421403





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf