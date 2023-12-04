WATCH Democrats IGNORE this incredibly DISTURBING government program

Glenn Beck





Dec 3, 2023





The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government recently held a hearing and Glenn knew it would be a wake-up call for how close we are to living Orwell's 1984. But it was even more disturbing than he thought it would be. "We live in two separate realities," Glenn says. While Republican lawmakers and journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger focused on exposing how our government is using psychological warfare against its citizens, the Democrats and their witness just kept comparing Trump to Hitler. "This is brainwashing...this is the worst of the worst," Glenn says. "And they didn't want to talk about it."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=574zPxchov4