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Health inspector begged for haircut, then ticketed the barber
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80 views • February 21, 2021
Health inspector begged for haircut, then ticketed the barber
►http://www.FightTheFines.com
Keean Bexte tells the story of a health inspector who really wanted a haircut at Calgary's Hair Cru Salon... only to provide the barber with a $1,000 COVID infraction ticket.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: https://rebelne.ws/2ZN4XSl
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
►http://www.FightTheFines.com
Keean Bexte tells the story of a health inspector who really wanted a haircut at Calgary's Hair Cru Salon... only to provide the barber with a $1,000 COVID infraction ticket.
FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: https://rebelne.ws/2ZN4XSl
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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