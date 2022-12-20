Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biblical Health #38: What Happens Spiritually When You Eat White Bread & White Sugar...
42 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published a day ago |

       It tricks the body into thinking it has nutrition and the body runs on dirty fuel. On a day-to-day basis, you will feel nothing but the long-term effects are chronic illness and the shortening of your life span.

Keywords
nutritionlifespanwhite breadchronic illnessspiritual foodbiblical healthwhite sugar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket