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New EU law allowing seizure of property
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13 views • December 30, 2021
New EU law allowing seizure of property
This is very familiar
not only are they stealing using taxes now they want to seize the means of production
hmmm where have i heard that before
Please sign up to my website everything i create goes on there
web site
https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a/new-eu-law-allowing-seizure-of-property:4
This is very familiar
not only are they stealing using taxes now they want to seize the means of production
hmmm where have i heard that before
Please sign up to my website everything i create goes on there
web site
https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a/new-eu-law-allowing-seizure-of-property:4
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