Galactic Federation Conflict Update, Biden Admin UAP Concerns, and Underwater UFOs

Michael Salla, week in review





Apr 20, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 20, 2024





Topics

Interview on the Greg Reese show about exopolitics

A Message from the Galactic Federation of Worlds on the Iran-Israel Conflict

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet releases a Report on underwater UFOs aka USOs

Next Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection runs from Sept 27-29.

JP video commentary on his interactions with the underground Ant People

NASA Astrobiology workshop discusses announcing the discovery of ET life.

Investigative Filmmaker Discusses UFOs, Underground Bases, SSP’s & Non-Human Intelligence

Biden Admin officials, Jake Sullivan and Lloyd Austin, shut down any prospects for passage of the UAP Disclosure Act due to election year concerns

The declassified Kona Blue document shows that UFOs were taken seriously by the Dept of Homeland Security, but it never got access to any retrieved alien tech.

Sweden & Switzerland just signed the Artemis Accords expanding it to 38 countries.

Some important insights shared in this Liberation Times article about a newly released batch of FOIA documents concerning whistleblower testimonies about UFOs.





Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kAybEBZKWY