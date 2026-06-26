God's Fullness Is Available to You! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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✨ You are called to more than just survival. Through Christ, you have access to His fullness, His grace, and His sufficiency. As you dedicate yourself to God's work and live a life of consecration, even small sacrifices can make an eternal impact. This message will encourage you to walk in the fullness of what God has already made available to you. 🙏
Key Scriptures: Philippians 2:25-28, Proverbs 14:1, John 1:16, Luke 15:31, Ephesians 1:22-23, Ephesians 3:19, Ephesians 4:13, Colossians 1:19, Colossians 2:9, 2 Corinthians 3:4-6, 2 Corinthians 12:9.
God's Fullness Is Available to You!
Prophetic Time | 15 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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