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God's Fullness Is Available to You! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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✨ You are called to more than just survival. Through Christ, you have access to His fullness, His grace, and His sufficiency. As you dedicate yourself to God's work and live a life of consecration, even small sacrifices can make an eternal impact. This message will encourage you to walk in the fullness of what God has already made available to you. 🙏


Key Scriptures: Philippians 2:25-28, Proverbs 14:1, John 1:16, Luke 15:31, Ephesians 1:22-23, Ephesians 3:19, Ephesians 4:13, Colossians 1:19, Colossians 2:9, 2 Corinthians 3:4-6, 2 Corinthians 12:9.


God's Fullness Is Available to You!

 Prophetic Time | 15 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


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Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/urmiMF1NhFA


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/JEC6meiXMKw


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/4YFR9hIzlo4


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/OaJn3k_snoY


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/4QOxx2ZPmMY


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To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


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Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



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