Try This To See if You’ve Got an Addiction

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Are YOU addicted to something?
In this video, Faust Ruggiero, the author of the book ‘The Fix Yourself
Handbook: Using the Process Way of Life to Transform Your Life into a Happy,
Healthy Journey’, shares how we can easily determine if we have developed a
certain addiction without realizing it… 👇
According to Faust, one way to determine whether you’ve developed an addiction is that you feel a level of discomfort such as anxiety when you’re apart from the object or activity you’ve become addicted to. 😬
Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you think this is a good way to identify an addiction early in order to stop it from getting worse!