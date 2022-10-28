Try This To See if You’ve Got an Addiction

Are YOU addicted to something?
In this video, Faust Ruggiero, the author of the book ‘The Fix Yourself
Handbook: Using the Process Way of Life to Transform Your Life into a Happy,
Healthy Journey’, shares how we can easily determine if we have developed a
certain addiction without realizing it… 👇
According to Faust, one way to determine whether you’ve developed an addiction is that you feel a level of discomfort such as anxiety when you’re apart from the object or activity you’ve become addicted to. 😬
Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you think this is a good way to identify an addiction early in order to stop it from getting worse!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.