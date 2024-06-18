Excerpt from Root Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I work on the Root Chakra from the Left and the Right. I first use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Root Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Root Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Root Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Root Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges and feelings that hold you back from doing the things you want to be doing and can help you overcome business and overdoing.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog

Backgrounds from https://canva.com



