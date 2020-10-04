Emergency Alert! Walter Reed Hospital Maybe Killing Trump With Experimental Treatments!

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An Emergency Report just came in from Infowars! Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump is in great danger as he’s being given a combination of never-before-used experimental drugs at Walter Reed Hospital. Before I saw This I posted an update that showed President looking well. I pray and hope that this is the case but in light of threats against the President in recent past I had to publish this just in case. I hope and pray he gets through this OK! We should PRAY FOR HIM! AND GET THE WORD OUT!
Source Links;
https://realnewschannel.com/Walter%20Reed%20Hospital%20Is%20Killing%20Trump%20With%20Experimental%20Treatments.php
https://www.infowars.com/posts/walter-reed-hospital-is-killing-trump-with-experimental-treatments
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f789e1c13eeb10df4263346
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f78e21f13eeb10df4265d87