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FREEDOM TRUCK CONVOY ARRIVES IN OTTAWA - KEEP ON ROCKING IN THE FREE WORLD
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70 views • January 31, 2022
The sovereignty of the republic. Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
The GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/taking-back-our-freedom-convoy-2022
Neil Young - Rockin' In The Free World (Live 8 2005)
Neil Young & the All Star Ensemble performing at Live 8 in Barrie's Molson Park on the 2nd July, 2005. Organized by Sir Bob and The Band Aid Trust to raise money to fight poverty around the world, the event was viewed by around 2 billion people.
Even Eric Clapton and was pushed by his kids and family and he regretted it and spoke out about it. Neil as many other that have taken the JAB are at the Freedom Convoy Rally right now and many of them are our Trucker Heroes. Look around the world and you will see they all have begun the same thing.
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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The MOU: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
The Freedom Convoy FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085/
The GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/taking-back-our-freedom-convoy-2022
Neil Young - Rockin' In The Free World (Live 8 2005)
Neil Young & the All Star Ensemble performing at Live 8 in Barrie's Molson Park on the 2nd July, 2005. Organized by Sir Bob and The Band Aid Trust to raise money to fight poverty around the world, the event was viewed by around 2 billion people.
Even Eric Clapton and was pushed by his kids and family and he regretted it and spoke out about it. Neil as many other that have taken the JAB are at the Freedom Convoy Rally right now and many of them are our Trucker Heroes. Look around the world and you will see they all have begun the same thing.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
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