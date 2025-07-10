© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
MUSE Uprising 2025 Remix By Pacsteam
This remix of MUSE’s prophetic track Uprising brings new energy to a song that warned us all — long before most dared speak out. Originally released in 2009, the message rings louder in 2025 than ever before. The system is broken, corrupted, and weaponized against the people. From simulated freedom to digital lockdowns, this remix is a call to resist the illusion.
This is not just music — it's a soundtrack to reality.
“They will not force us. They will stop degrading us. They will not control us. We will be victorious.” — MUSE
Remixed by Pacsteam
