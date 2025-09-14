“The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?” – Hebrews 13:6

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

“Do not be afraid, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.” – Isaiah 41:10

----------------

Emotional Tucker Carlson reveals 'close call' on his life as he breaks silence on Charlie Kirk: 'We're in a civil war'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15097875/tucker-carlson-charlie-kirk-death-reaction.html





----------------

https://nypost.com/2025/09/14/us-news/charlie-kirk-assassination-suspect-had-furry-fixation-trans-boyfriend-proclaimed-support-for-bidden

---------------------

‘Expose Charlie’s Murderers’ Website Receives Over 50,000 Submissions of Leftists Celebrating Murder of Charlie Kirk — Declares Itself the ‘Largest Firing Operation in History’

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/expose-charlies-murderers-website-receives-50000-submissions-leftists







