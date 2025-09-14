© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?” – Hebrews 13:6
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1
“Do not be afraid, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.” – Isaiah 41:10
Emotional Tucker Carlson reveals 'close call' on his life as he breaks silence on Charlie Kirk: 'We're in a civil war'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15097875/tucker-carlson-charlie-kirk-death-reaction.html
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect had ‘furry’ fixation, and his trans boyfriend proclaimed support for Biden on social media 👀
https://nypost.com/2025/09/14/us-news/charlie-kirk-assassination-suspect-had-furry-fixation-trans-boyfriend-proclaimed-support-for-bidden
‘Expose Charlie’s Murderers’ Website Receives Over 50,000 Submissions of Leftists Celebrating Murder of Charlie Kirk — Declares Itself the ‘Largest Firing Operation in History’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/expose-charlies-murderers-website-receives-50000-submissions-leftists