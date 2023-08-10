Create New Account
South African Farm Murders.
I recommend this documentary by Katie Hopkins.

It's about South African farm murders. (Keep in mind that the New York Times says that the singing of Kill The Boer is just poetry and shouldn't be taken literally.)

She has been banned from entering South Africa since making this film.

Mirrored from https://t.me/jermwarfare

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

