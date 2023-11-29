Florida cielo diviso in 2 parti 29 Novembre 2023

Cielo in Florida diviso in 2? Ma esistono ignavi che credono a questo?
NB: I LINK CHE SEGUONO SONO IMMAGINI VERE NON MANOMESSE COME NEL VIDEO
https://static.mothership.sg/1/2019/02/sky-split-singapore.jpg
https://i.redd.it/dictarhpm4021.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iKgCoxqaHvM/maxresdefault.jpg
https://external-preview.redd.it/-m08H_9wFKeVJkCJfTlEfJXEtMEJHfhauxb6iL6kCJ0.png?auto=webp&s=3e7c635df202a20f3092c7df28f5a44223d86775
