Florida cielo diviso in 2 parti 29 Novembre 2023
channel image
Dino Tinelli
166 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

Cielo in Florida diviso in 2? Ma esistono ignavi che credono a questo? 

NB: I LINK CHE SEGUONO SONO IMMAGINI VERE NON MANOMESSE COME NEL VIDEO

https://static.mothership.sg/1/2019/02/sky-split-singapore.jpg

https://i.redd.it/dictarhpm4021.jpg

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iKgCoxqaHvM/maxresdefault.jpg

https://external-preview.redd.it/-m08H_9wFKeVJkCJfTlEfJXEtMEJHfhauxb6iL6kCJ0.png?auto=webp&s=3e7c635df202a20f3092c7df28f5a44223d86775

https://i.redd.it/fwhptd1dpc6z.jpg

Keywords
fakecielodivisoignavi

