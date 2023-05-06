Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is Responsible for Jordan Neely's Death?? The Soros DA's like Alvin Bragg
18 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Jordan Neely, was choked out by a citizen, and two others pinning him down. Rather than describing guilt to Jordan, or those who put him in the chokehold, I believe it is the Soros funded DAs like Alvin Bragg, Kim Fox, George Gascon, Mike Schmidt, that are responsible as they release over and over and over again, career criminals back into public where eventually it comes to a head.#jordanneely #nyc #da #soros #america


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
racismcommunismwokegeorge sorosportlandsorosstrangulationnew york citykim foxleftismthe squadcancel culturechokeholdgeorge gasconalvin braggnew york city subwayjordan neelynew york city subway deathsoros funded dasubverting america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket