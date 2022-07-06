"THIS MEANS WAR! The Murder of Dr Zelenko & Attempted Murders of Dr Carrie Madej & Pastor James Red Pills America" - is a piercing look into TODAY - and the immediate future. Americans have become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear Mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existence. Neighbour is turned against neighbour as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone becomes a terror suspect.

FULL MOVIE: THEY LIVE (1988) John Carpenter

https://rumble.com/v1bbpex-film-they-live-1988-john-carpenter.html



Other Highly Recommended 'HISTORICAL' Videos:-





FOUND! Banned 1998 Channel 4 News Report: Covid & AIDS Could Be Twins or *cough* VAIDS!?:-

https://rumble.com/vv3101-found-banned-1998-channel-4-news-report-covid-and-aids-could-be-twins-or-co.html





Full Documentary: What is a Woman (2022) Matt Walsh https://rumble.com/v18p8ci-full-documentary-what-is-a-woman-2022-matt-walsh.html





Why We Have Global Travel Disruptions: https://rumble.com/v1b6rpz-travel-chaos-this-is-why-hugo-talks.html





A Virologist's Teaching; How a Country Believes a Fake Pandemic:-

https://rumble.com/vtpxh8-a-virologists-teaching-how-a-country-believes-a-fake-pandemic.html





Humanities Real History. Part One (Kim Goguen):-

https://rumble.com/v18o3vx-the-real-history.-part-one-kim-goguen.html





Full Documentary: THE DIMMING (2021) Dane Wigington:-

https://rumble.com/v163502-full-documentary-the-dimming-2021-dane-wigington.html





World Premiere Documentary: Watch The Water (2022) Dr. Bryan Ardis / Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v10yzxo-world-premiere-documentary-watch-the-water-2022-dr.-bryan-ardis-stew-peters.html





The Explosive 9/11 Lost Footage:-

https://rumble.com/v113j3x-the-explosive-911-lost-footage.html





WILCOCK & GOODE: ENDGAME II - THE ANTARCTIC ATLANTIS ET RUINS/CABAL RESCUE PLAN:-

https://rumble.com/v109lut-wilcock-and-goode-endgame-ii-the-antarctic-atlantis-et-ruinscabal-rescue-pl.html





Whilst We Watch Ukraine! (Cabal's Last Stand) Out With The Old, In With The New:-

https://rumble.com/vy8s6p-whilst-we-watch-ukraine-out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new-plus....html





Full Documentary: UKRAINE ON FIRE (2016) Oliver Stone:-

https://rumble.com/vy15vh-full-documentary-ukraine-on-fire-2016-oliver-stone.html





How Blackrock Will Head The Great Reset And Freeze YOUR Money:-

https://rumble.com/vxm0gf-how-blackrock-will-head-the-great-reset-and-freeze-your-money.html





Dr. Fullmich 'Crimes Against Humanity' (2 Minute Overview):-

https://rumble.com/vuf1ii-crimes-against-humanity-2-minute-overview.html





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ABOUT bump:





bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.





I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.





Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.