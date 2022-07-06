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The Murder of Dr Zelenko & Attempted Murders of Dr Carrie Madej & Pastor James
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1430 views • July 06, 2022

"THIS MEANS WAR! The Murder of Dr Zelenko & Attempted Murders of Dr Carrie Madej & Pastor James Red Pills America" - is a piercing look into TODAY - and the immediate future. Americans have become a population ripe for tyrannical control. Fear Mongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existence. Neighbour is turned against neighbour as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone becomes a terror suspect.

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ABOUT bump:


bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.


I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.


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