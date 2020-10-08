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Truth with RFK Jr S02E05 ft. Rafael Yuste
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48 views • October 08, 2020
Robert Kennedy with Rafael Yuste, October 7, 2020
In the fifth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy and Columbia University professor and neurobiologist Dr. Rafael Yuste had a fascinating back and forth regarding the rapidly changing landscape in the field of neurotechnology. The many cutting-edge topics discussed include:
• Dr. Yuste’s early research in trying to improve the mental state of schizophrenia patients
• Implanting images in mice brains to change mouse behavior
• The difference between invasive and non-invasive neurotechnology
• How misuse of this emerging technology can lead to tyrannical control of humans
• The “technocratic oath” that researchers in this field must take to ensure beneficence, justice, and respect towards patients
(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
In the fifth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy and Columbia University professor and neurobiologist Dr. Rafael Yuste had a fascinating back and forth regarding the rapidly changing landscape in the field of neurotechnology. The many cutting-edge topics discussed include:
• Dr. Yuste’s early research in trying to improve the mental state of schizophrenia patients
• Implanting images in mice brains to change mouse behavior
• The difference between invasive and non-invasive neurotechnology
• How misuse of this emerging technology can lead to tyrannical control of humans
• The “technocratic oath” that researchers in this field must take to ensure beneficence, justice, and respect towards patients
(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
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