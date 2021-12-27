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The nurse interview
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54 views • December 27, 2021
Danny Tommo, December 14, 2021
DISCLAIMER Last updated December 18, 2021
The information provided by Danny Tommo on this video is for general informational purposes only. All the information is provided in good faith, however we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the video.
The video cannot and does not contain medical/health advice.
The medical/health information is
provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. Accordingly, before taking any actions based upon such information, we encourage you to consult with the appropriate professional in the video who is qualified in his field to have a professional opinion.
We do not provide any kind of medical/health advice. THE USE OR RELIANCE OF ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THE VIDEO IS SOLELY AT YOUR OWN RISK OF HEARING.
TESTIMONIALS DISCLAIMER
The video contains testimonials which
reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of someone who has a legal right to inform the public as it’s seen to be in the public interest. However, the experiences are personal to those particular professionals, and may not necessarily be representative of all professionals. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all users will have the same experiences. YOUR INDIVIDUAL RESULTS MAY VARY.
The testimonials on the video are submitted in various forms such as text, audio and/or video, and are reviewed by Danny Tommo before being posted. They appear on the site verbatim as given by the professional, except for the correction of grammar or typing errors. Some testimonials may have been shortened for the sake of brevity where the full testimonial contained extraneous information not
relevant to the general public.
The views and opinions contained in the testimonials belong solely to the individual professional and do not reflect everyone’s views and opinions. We are not affiliated with the professionals who provide testimonials, and professionals are not paid or otherwise compensated for their testimonials.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFUOTcaaPRI
DISCLAIMER Last updated December 18, 2021
The information provided by Danny Tommo on this video is for general informational purposes only. All the information is provided in good faith, however we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the video.
The video cannot and does not contain medical/health advice.
The medical/health information is
provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. Accordingly, before taking any actions based upon such information, we encourage you to consult with the appropriate professional in the video who is qualified in his field to have a professional opinion.
We do not provide any kind of medical/health advice. THE USE OR RELIANCE OF ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THE VIDEO IS SOLELY AT YOUR OWN RISK OF HEARING.
TESTIMONIALS DISCLAIMER
The video contains testimonials which
reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of someone who has a legal right to inform the public as it’s seen to be in the public interest. However, the experiences are personal to those particular professionals, and may not necessarily be representative of all professionals. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all users will have the same experiences. YOUR INDIVIDUAL RESULTS MAY VARY.
The testimonials on the video are submitted in various forms such as text, audio and/or video, and are reviewed by Danny Tommo before being posted. They appear on the site verbatim as given by the professional, except for the correction of grammar or typing errors. Some testimonials may have been shortened for the sake of brevity where the full testimonial contained extraneous information not
relevant to the general public.
The views and opinions contained in the testimonials belong solely to the individual professional and do not reflect everyone’s views and opinions. We are not affiliated with the professionals who provide testimonials, and professionals are not paid or otherwise compensated for their testimonials.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFUOTcaaPRI
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