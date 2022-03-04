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Buddhist Roundtable 24 with Special Guests
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20 views • March 04, 2022
In this video Ajahn Punnadhammo joins Buddhist for Truth, for the first time. Topics that I discussed with Bhante G. Varapanno and Ajahn Punnadhammo:
The nature of truth
Covid untruths
The nature of government and the state
The Canadian Truckers vaccine protest in Canada's capital, Ottawa.
People say monks should not get involved in politics but monks are part of society.
Please go to the Buddhist for Truth channels on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GTNDt6z2FFWA/ or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNfl6bSunEC2i9T_6ATYLA
Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/k4ZEVvleNkA0MjA1
Discussion of current events with Buddhists
The nature of truth
Covid untruths
The nature of government and the state
The Canadian Truckers vaccine protest in Canada's capital, Ottawa.
People say monks should not get involved in politics but monks are part of society.
Please go to the Buddhist for Truth channels on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GTNDt6z2FFWA/ or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNfl6bSunEC2i9T_6ATYLA
Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/k4ZEVvleNkA0MjA1
Discussion of current events with Buddhists
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