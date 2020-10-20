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FBI Noise Harassment: Detailed explanation in description.
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57 views • October 20, 2020
NSA Whistleblower William Binney: https://youtu.be/LCXpRnshgwQ
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/04/fbi-informant-crimes-report/2613305/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States
Now yet again, this harassment continues in yet another city, (Fort Worth Texas) hundreds of miles from the previous videos which were in many different cities. Came to Fort Worth to offer assistance to Sarah Degeyter, a victim of stalking, a beating and Rape in Harris County which seems to be linked to an ex Harris County Police officer.
After the assault in Houston, Sarah fled to Fort Worth to try to escape the stalking that seems to follow her where ever she moves to, she photographed evidence of what obviously looks like stalking behaviour, this continues on the next move to Texas City where I also witnessed this as well as recorded audio recordings of this same horn harassment, it now continues back in Fort Worth Texas area.
I encountered this same behaviour in the Spring Texas area where I had a Harris County Deputy stalking me, sitting in front of my residence, blocking me in my driveway, trespassing on my property for close to ten days before being arrested on charges in which he stated false information.
https://www.thestalkingofsarahdegeyter.com
This constant harassment very similar to the well publicized case of gangstalking harassment found on ABC news.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCnDMpD5rQ4
The above video of a couple where they were assaulted with many years of noise harassment, (horn honking) this began when they refused to sell their property to the towns Fire Chief. In my playlist you will find the video of Harris County Fire also stalking me, as well as videos of Fort Worth Fire that are soon to be posted, It is hard to tell from the Fort Worth videos that stalking is occurring, though the odds of them repeatedly showing up in a week time frame with Medstar, a private non profit corporation that receives funding from Homeland Security as do yhe Fire Stations nationwide as well as police departments nationwide which in the police departments case has enabled them to buy endless toys costing hundreds of millions of tax payer dollars as leverage for them to participate in this stalking Cointelpro operation under the cover of community policing.
Below a link to a report on this endless waste by Senator Coburn.
https://www.targeted.one/2020/....05/20/a-report-on-ho
This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.
The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the streets start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.
These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/04/fbi-informant-crimes-report/2613305/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States
Now yet again, this harassment continues in yet another city, (Fort Worth Texas) hundreds of miles from the previous videos which were in many different cities. Came to Fort Worth to offer assistance to Sarah Degeyter, a victim of stalking, a beating and Rape in Harris County which seems to be linked to an ex Harris County Police officer.
After the assault in Houston, Sarah fled to Fort Worth to try to escape the stalking that seems to follow her where ever she moves to, she photographed evidence of what obviously looks like stalking behaviour, this continues on the next move to Texas City where I also witnessed this as well as recorded audio recordings of this same horn harassment, it now continues back in Fort Worth Texas area.
I encountered this same behaviour in the Spring Texas area where I had a Harris County Deputy stalking me, sitting in front of my residence, blocking me in my driveway, trespassing on my property for close to ten days before being arrested on charges in which he stated false information.
https://www.thestalkingofsarahdegeyter.com
This constant harassment very similar to the well publicized case of gangstalking harassment found on ABC news.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCnDMpD5rQ4
The above video of a couple where they were assaulted with many years of noise harassment, (horn honking) this began when they refused to sell their property to the towns Fire Chief. In my playlist you will find the video of Harris County Fire also stalking me, as well as videos of Fort Worth Fire that are soon to be posted, It is hard to tell from the Fort Worth videos that stalking is occurring, though the odds of them repeatedly showing up in a week time frame with Medstar, a private non profit corporation that receives funding from Homeland Security as do yhe Fire Stations nationwide as well as police departments nationwide which in the police departments case has enabled them to buy endless toys costing hundreds of millions of tax payer dollars as leverage for them to participate in this stalking Cointelpro operation under the cover of community policing.
Below a link to a report on this endless waste by Senator Coburn.
https://www.targeted.one/2020/....05/20/a-report-on-ho
This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.
The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the streets start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.
These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.
Keywords
rapefbicoverupcointelprogang stalkingmobbingstalkingpolice corruptioninformantsanchorage alaskasteve landersjeff sturgeonsarah degeyterkeith lankfordnoise harassmentcitizen corpskelly mcconnellrape coverupharris county police jason fousttim felicityron campbellshannon schaefer1914 victoria santa anafort worth texas
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