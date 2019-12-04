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Fox Business panel reacts to Trump's new tariffs on French products
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12 views • December 04, 2019
Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, former investment banker Carol Roth, FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos and Capitalist Pig hedge fund’s Jonathan Hoenig discuss how the Trump administration is reacting to France’s tax on revenue of American tech companies that do business in France.
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