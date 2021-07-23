THE FALL OF THE SUN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A summary discussion upon the current events beginning to take shape within the world, illuminating the potential path ahead within this ever-winding global agenda for total, full-spectrum domination. I discuss some of the potential events plaguing the Anglo-American sphere or empire and how this will affect their long-term viability, as a powerful force within a seeming post-primacy world. More videos regarding GOxide very soon; check out my Bitchute and Odysse channel for those
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/silas_speaks/
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@Silasspeaks:a
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks