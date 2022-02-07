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Dalton Clodfelter ft. Joe The Boomer || On His First Time at Catholic Mass
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10 views • February 07, 2022
Clip from "First Time at Mass", broadcasted on 6th of February 2022 on
Cozy.tv/daltonclodfelter
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Follow Dalton @
Cozy: https://cozy.tv/daltonclodfelter
Gab: https://gab.com/RealDaltonClodfelter
Cozy.tv/daltonclodfelter
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Follow Dalton @
Cozy: https://cozy.tv/daltonclodfelter
Gab: https://gab.com/RealDaltonClodfelter
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