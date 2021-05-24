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Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Kamala Harris Over "BLM Riots" In Angry House Floor Speech
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71 views • May 24, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Kamala Harris Over "BLM Riots" In Angry House Floor Speech
On the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Democrats for forming a January 6th Commission and not studying the violent riots of 2020, which she blamed on BLM and antifa, and called out VP Kamala Harris and some Congressional Democrats for supporting the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Trump supporter beat by prison guards has skull fracture & blind in one eye
On the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Democrats for forming a January 6th Commission and not studying the violent riots of 2020, which she blamed on BLM and antifa, and called out VP Kamala Harris and some Congressional Democrats for supporting the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Trump supporter beat by prison guards has skull fracture & blind in one eye
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