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ICAN OBTAINS UNREDACTED FAUCI EMAIL
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1373 views • August 19, 2021
ICAN OBTAINS UNREDACTED FAUCI EMAIL
As ICAN scoured more than 3,000 pages of Fauci emails obtained through a FOIA request, it was discovered the emails had been heavily redacted. ICAN responded by filing suit to have the emails unredacted. As we wait for the full production to be unredacted, one previously redacted email was provided to ICAN attorneys, and the contents have implications that could change the course of the Pandemic investigation.
#LabOrigin #ICAN #FOIA #Fauci #FauciEmails #Bombshell #PeterDaszak #NIH #Wuhan #EcoHealthAlliance #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 19, 2021
As ICAN scoured more than 3,000 pages of Fauci emails obtained through a FOIA request, it was discovered the emails had been heavily redacted. ICAN responded by filing suit to have the emails unredacted. As we wait for the full production to be unredacted, one previously redacted email was provided to ICAN attorneys, and the contents have implications that could change the course of the Pandemic investigation.
#LabOrigin #ICAN #FOIA #Fauci #FauciEmails #Bombshell #PeterDaszak #NIH #Wuhan #EcoHealthAlliance #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 19, 2021
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