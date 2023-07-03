Create New Account
Biden Plans to Block Out the Sun Jul 3, 2023
Dapulseradio
SOURCE-The Alex Jones Show

According to a report in Politico, The Biden administration has “offered measured support for the idea of studying how to block sunlight from hitting Earth’s surface as a way to limit global warming.”

Keywords
newsalex jonesinfo warstruthnwoconspiracybiden

