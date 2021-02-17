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Who Exactly is Lucifer and why did he Oppose God?
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193 views • February 17, 2021
We have heard the stories in the Bible, but new archaeological findings paint new evidence about the character of the being known as Lucifer. Learn exactly who is he and why he did what he did now.
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