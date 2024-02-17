Your Cat Is An Ancient Chinese Taoist Master

Plato told us that a "Dog has the soul of a philosopher." But what about a Cat? In this video, we learn why your Cat may embody the Ancient Chinese Taoist Master, which goes contrary to most philosophy. With insights from Mark Twain and Laozi (Lao Tzu) of the Tao Te Ching, we may explore the mystical nature of Cats.

For Deep Insights On Taoist Philosophy & Tai-Chi: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonGregoryAuthor

https://www.youtube.com/@George-Thompson/

A powerful philosophical book and seminar on Taoism: https://nita.one/tao

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#cat #cats #catlover #catlovers #animals #animal #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking