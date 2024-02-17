Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Your Cat Is An Ancient Chinese Taoist Master
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
173 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
56 views
Published Yesterday

Plato told us that a "Dog has the soul of a philosopher." But what about a Cat? In this video, we learn why your Cat may embody the Ancient Chinese Taoist Master, which goes contrary to most philosophy. With insights from Mark Twain and Laozi (Lao Tzu) of the Tao Te Ching, we may explore the mystical nature of Cats.

For Deep Insights On Taoist Philosophy & Tai-Chi: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonGregoryAuthor

https://www.youtube.com/@George-Thompson/

A powerful philosophical book and seminar on Taoism: https://nita.one/tao

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#cat #cats #catlover #catlovers #animals #animal #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking

Keywords
religionculturetaoism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket